WESTPORT — Ask players if they’d rather play a game or practice, well, you can guess which option they’re likely to choose.
South Decatur girls coach Tyler Johnson proposed playing a bunch of games in the final two weeks of the regular season, and he got the expected response.
“At this point in the year the girls want to play,” Johnson said. “Practice is getting a little old for them.”
The Cougars played three games in four days to finish last week, and they’ll play four games in a five-day span this week.
Following a two-week quarantine period, the Cougars’ first-year coach opted to reschedule as many games as possible before they enter sectional play next week.
The Cougars lost all three games last week, including a 59-45 decision Saturday at home against Switzerland County. It was Senior Day, and Johnson started his five seniors: Lana Bell, Allison Boilanger, Erynn Dyer, Megan Manlief and Abby Wheeler.
Switzerland County came out hot from the perimeter, knocking down 3s against the Cougars’ zone. SD switched to man, but trailed 21-11 after the first quarter.
The Cougars mounted a strong effort in the second quarter and trailed 30-28 at the half.
But the third quarter proved to be their downfall. Three starters had three fouls just one minute into the second half, and the Cougars went nearly five minutes without scoring.
“We got into some foul trouble,” Johnson said. “Keeping that momentum going during those runs where we’re trying to get back into the game, it can be tough when they get pulled out.”
Bell led the Cougars with 18 points. Junior Loryn Pate knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 12.
Also scoring were Dyer five, Manlief three, Boilanger two, Brayley Sundal two and Katie Gasper two.
It was the fourth straight loss for SD, which dropped to 5-13.
Switzerland County improved to 16-4. Junior Maddelynn Duvall led the Pacers with 20 points thanks to hitting five 3s.
JV action
The visitors also won the junior varsity game, 35-25.
Kirsten Meece led South with nine points. Also scoring were Mary Gasper five, Sundal five, Molly Eden four and Addison Orengo two.
Up next
The Cougars will play three straight games this week: at Southwestern (Hanover) on Tuesday, home against Waldron on Wednesday and at Columbus Christian on Thursday. They’ll also travel to Rising Sun on Saturday.
Playing four games in one week is allowed by the IHSAA, Johnson said, when teams are forced to reschedule games that were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Johnson said the Cougars will continue to work on shooting and cutting down on turnovers in transition.
“Lana is pretty quick, Loryn is pretty quick, Megan is pretty quick as a post,” Johnson said. “If we can limit some of the silly passing and the turnovers there, I think we can really look to get some easier points.”
SD will have nearly a week off before opening sectional play Friday, Feb. 5. The Cougars will await the winner between South Ripley, which is hosting, and North Decatur.
