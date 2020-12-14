Saturday night the Lady Cougars took the long drive to Liberty to face the heavily favored No. 16 Lady Patriots (6-1). The Lady Cougars faced a tough test against the all-time leading scorer in UC history in Madison Gray and company.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 13-10 first quarter lead behind five points from Lana Bell and a pair of triples from Megan Manlief and Erynn Dyer. Things were balanced in the second with the teams trading baskets. The Lady Cougars went into the break up 19-17 behind a tough 2-3 zone defense.
Gray came to play in the third quarter, dropping in 11 and giving the home patriots an 11-point lead as well. South managed to keep it close in the fourth but ultimately Gray proved to be too much, ending with 29 on the night and a 42-31 win for the Patriots.
Bell led South with 15 points. Also scoring were Manlief six, Dyer four, Erynn Pate four and Allison Boilnger two.
The loss slides the Lady Cougars record to 2-6, with Knightstown (Monday) and Indianapolis Scecina (Thursday) on the schedule this week.
In JV action, the Lady Cougars lost a contested battle to Union County 34-28. The Cougars fall to 4-3.
Sundal led the way with 14 points. Orengo added five points, with Eden dropping four.
