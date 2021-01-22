South Decatur’s girls basketball team returned to action this week after a two-week quarantine period. The Cougars suffered road losses to Henryville and Edinburgh to drop to 5-12 overall and 0-6 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference.
Edinburgh
This was a meeting between two teams that hadn’t played much this month.
Edinburg last played a game Jan. 6, while the Cougars were playing their first game with a full varsity roster since Jan. 7.
The Lancers jumped ahead early, leading 23-14 after the first quarter, and never looked back on their way to a 59-49 victory.
Edinburgh improved to 6-7 overall and 2-0 in the MHC.
Lana Bell scored 22 points to lead the Cougars. Loryn Pate and Erynn Dyer added eight points apiece, while Megan Manlief chipped in seven.
Henryville
Nine Cougars made the trip, but only two were varsity starters. It was one day before the entire team could return from quarantine, and only players who got a test confirming they had antibodies could play in Wednesday’s nonconference matchup.
Henryville won 55-42.
Bell led the way with 21 points. Brayley Sundal scored eight, Pate had seven, Kirsten Meece scored four and Molly Eden chipped in two.
Up next
SD hosts Switzerland County on Saturday. The junior varsity game tips at noon.
The Cougars have a very busy schedule the rest of the way while trying to make up games postponed because of contact tracing COVID protocols. They’ll play Southwestern (Hanover) on Monday, Waldron on Tuesday, Columbus Christian on Wednesday and Rising Sun on Friday.
