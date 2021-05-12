Six personal bests from five athletes led the South Decatur girls track and field team to second place finish at Tuesday's Mid-Hoosier Conference meet.
Ana Arreola earned PRs in the 100 hurdles and 200 meters; Brayley Sundal in the 200; Kate Hamilton in the 3200; Zoe Meer in the shot put; and Alli Nobbe in the discus. Four of those five PR-grabbing girls are freshmen.
Team scores: Southwestern 155, South Decatur 125, Morristown 99, North Decatur 80, Waldron 52, Hauser 49, Edinburgh 10
4x800 relay: 3. South 12:13.02 (Kate Hamilton, Emma Gatewood, Maria Nobbe, Bridget Nobbe)
100 hurdles: 5. Ana Arreola 19.18 PR; 10. Clair Schoettmer 27.81
100: 3. Brayley Sundal 13.79; 4. Zoe Meer 13.99
1600: 5. Kate Hamilton 6:59.21; 6. Emma Gatewood 7:04.17
4x100 relay: 2. South 57.45 (Brayley Sundal, Clair Schoettmer, Ana Arreola, Zoe Meer)
400: 6. Kate Hamilton 1:13.53; 8. Emma Gatewood 1:16.82
300 hurdles: 2. Maria Nobbe 54.35; 5. Paige Hibberd 1:00.0
800: 5. Mary Gasper 2:56.96; 6. Bridget Nobbe 2:57.62
200: 3. Brayley Sundal 29.02 PR; 8. Ana Arreola 32.15 PR
3200: 3. Kate Hamilton 14:43.05 PR; 4. Bridget Nobbe 14:52.14
4x400 relay: 4. South 5:06.18 (Paige Hibberd, Maria Nobbe, Emma Gatewood, Mary Gasper)
Long jump: 4. Brayley Sundal 13-9; 6. Zoe Meer 12-9
High jump: 4. Lana Bell 4-8; 5. Paige Hibberd 4-8
Shot put: 2. Zoe Meer 26-11 PR; 3. Alli Nobbe 26-6 1/4
Discus: 2. Lana Bell 85-9; 5. Alli Nobbe 76-0 PR
