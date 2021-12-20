INDIANAPOLIS - In a Saturday midday matinee, the Lady Cougars traveled to the east side of Indianapolis to take on the Scecina Memorial Crusaders.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead behind strong defensive pressure by sophomore Brayley Sundal. South amassed 20 deflections and 11 steals in the first half alone. Six Lady Cougars contributed with points in the first quarter, while the Lady Crusaders were held without a field goal through the first eight minutes. South led 12-2 after one quarter.
Scecina found more of a rhythm in the second period. Some early foul trouble on Loryn Pate and Paige McQueen caused South Decatur to drop back into a half court defense. Scecina outpaced SD 14-9 in the second quarter to go into the halftime break trailing 21-16.
Timely baskets and handling any sort of pressure from Scecina led the Lady Cougars to extend the lead further in the third quarter. Makayla Somers dropped in six of her team leading 13 points in the third while Kiley Best knocked down 3-of-4 from the free throw line while chipping in two nice drives to basket to finish with seven in the period.
After three quarter of action, South held the advantage 37-25.
Pate, who missed the previous four games, came up huge in the fourth quarter with three quick layups to put the game on ice. Pate finished with 11 points.
Scecina threw in a desperation heave at the buzzer that clanked in to cut the final score to eight points, 46-38.
Somers led the Lady Cougars with 13 points followed by Pate 11, Kylie Best 10, McQueen five, Makayla Puckett three, Kirsten Meece two and Katie Gasper one.
For the game, South hit 16-of-30 from the charity stripe while Scecina connected on 9-of-17. South out-rebounded Scecina 34-19.
South (3-9) travels to Henryville (2-7) on Wednesday for a varsity only contest. Scecina falls to (6-5) on the year and will do battle with former MHC conference foe Triton Central on Tuesday.
The shorthanded Lady Cougar JV squad pulled out a close win against Scecina 21-18. The Lady Cougars improve to 9-2.
-Information provided.
