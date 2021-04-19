KNIGHTSTOWN - South Decatur's girls track and field team won the Knightstown Panther Invite on Friday, April 16. The SD boys finished third out of eight teams.
Girls coach Sariina Kalli said she and boys coach Dan Wenning are very proud of how the Cougars performed.
"Even more than the win, we're proud of both teams for the support they showed each other. We had about a half a dozen who didn't compete due to event limits at this invite, but everyone was there cheering and supporting their friends and teammates. It makes a difference in overall morale when you know your team has your back," Kalli said.
"You could tell some of the rookies were nervous, since we've only competed against one or two teams until (Friday) night. Our athletes have been working so hard on every aspect of track and field, and it was nice to see them push themselves at this meet."
Girls results
Team scores: South Decatur 113.5, North Decatur 105, Shenandoah 89, Tri 72, Waldron 70, Milan 48.5, Knightstown 36, Indiana Math & Science Academy 32
100 hurdles: 4. Ana Arreola 20.42;5. Clair Schoettmer 21.46
100 meters: 6. Zoe Meer 13.77; 7. Brayley Sundal 14.15
1600: 3. Kate Hamilton 6:45; 9. Emma Gatewood 7:02
400: 4. Hamilton 1:10 PR; 7. Gatewood 1:14
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe 55.11; 4. Paige Hibberd 1:01
800: 3. Bridget Nobbe 2:57 PR; 4. Mary Schwering 3:05
200: 6. Sundal 29.95
3200: 4. Nobbe 14:42 PR; 6. Elizabeth Flessner 15:59
Long jump: 3. Sundal 13-8; 6. Meer 13-3
High jump: 2. Lana Bell 4-9; 6. Hibberd 4-6
Shot put: 6. Alli Nobbe 27-2 PR; 8. Meer 26-5 PR
Discus: 3. Bell 86-4; 6. A. Nobbe 74-9
4x800 relay: 3. South 12:03.7
4x100 relay: 4. South 56.57 PR (Sundal, Schoettmer, Arreola, Meer)
4x400 relay: 3. South 4:57 PR
Boys results
Team scores: Milan 126, Tri 101, South Decatur 94, North Decatur 77, Waldron 66, Shenandoah 60, Knightstown 40, Indiana Math & Science Academy 5
110 high hurdles: 6. Campbell Johannigman 20.26; 7. McKinley Shook 20.75
100: 9. Corbin Mitchell 12.28; 12. Owen Arreola 12.81
1600: 4. Trevor Newby 5:19.05 PR; 7. Chase Kalli 5:37.87 PR
400: 6. Josh Edwards 59.19; 8. Ryken Winchester 1:01.39
300 hurdles: 5. Johannigman 51.34; 6. Rhett Martin 52:13 PR
800: 4. Isaac Gasper 2:26.19; 7. Tyler Hibberd 2:34.75 PR
200: 7. Mitchell 25.93; 10. M. Shook 26.77
3200: 2. Newby 11:49.12 PR; 3. Donovan Hale 12:08.44 PR
Long jump: 6. K. Shook 18-4; 10. Gasper 15-9
High jump: 2. K. Shook 5-6
Shot put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 42-6; 8. Winchester 34-0
Discus: 4. Frensemeier 106-3; 5. Martin 96-11 PR
4x100 relay: 1. South 49.78 (K. Shook, Jack Hamilton, Arreola, Mitchell)
4x800 relay: 2. South A 10:03
4x400 relay: 3. South A 4:00.88
Up next
The Cougars will compete Tuesday at Seymour, Wednesday at North Decatur and Friday at Southwestern (Shelby).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.