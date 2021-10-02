The South Decatur cross country team uses going to the shelter and running the dogs for “practice time”. The harriers also donated various items on the shelter’s list.
This is the second time the team has been able to go and run the energy out of the dogs this year.
“While we were there, two of the dogs got adopted,” Coach Froman said.
“This is great to see how quickly these dogs get adopted out and also get the medical care that is needed,” Coach Fromer noted.
The Lady Cougars and Cougars love the energy the dogs have and enjoy running with them on the fairgrounds area.
“We look forward to going back as a team and doing what we can to give these dogs time to run and play,” Coach Fromer added. “We appreciate that the shelter is so welcoming to let these kids come in and serve in a new way.”
