WESTPORT – At the South Decatur cross country invitational, the Cougars took top honors for the boys while South Ripley won the title for the girls.
The Cougars finished with a team total of 44 followed by Jac-Cen-Del 62, South Ripley 68, Southwestern 71, North Decatur 87 and Morristown, Milan and Hauser all incomplete.
JCD’s Josh Pohle was the individual winner in a time of 17:37.
For South, Trevor Newby was fourth in a season best 19:01. Josh Shouse finished eighth in a personal best 19:58. Chase Kalli took 12th in 21:20. Jack Hamilton was 13th in a season best 21:34 and Damian Jackson was 20th in a season best 22:14.
For the Chargers, Aiden O’Dell finished 14th in 21:46 followed by Jack Cathey 17th in 22:04, Owen Geis 22nd in 22:51, Ryan Hancock 24th in 23:22, Adam Mack 26th in 23:52, Noah Weisenbach 33rd in 26:45, Mason Dimett 35th in 27:30 and Collin Bryant 38th in 33:39.
For the girls, South Ripley finished with 33 followed by Southwestern 50, North 61, JCD 66 and South, Milan, Morristown and Hauser all incomplete.
For the Lady Cougars, Bridget Nobbe was 16th in 24:45. Kylie Best crossed the line 21st in 27:14. Elizabeth Flessner was 23rd in 28:07 and Samantha Storm was 30th in 30:45.
For North, Jenna Walton led the way in sixth in 23:34 followed by Gracie Osting ninth in 24:56, Ellie Cox 15th in 27:16, Paige Wesseler 25th in 31:14, Cecilia Barber 28th in a personal best 32:10 and Philomenia Niese 32nd in 38:47.
