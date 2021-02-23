The 3-pointers were falling Tuesday night when Oldenburg Academy played at South Decatur.
The Cougars and Twisters combined to make 22 shots from behind the arc. However, SD made more and opened up a 30-point lead in the second half on its way to a 76-58 win.
Six different South Decatur players sunk 3s. The Cougars drained 12 shots from long range in their final home game of the season.
Evan Wullenweber and Jacob Scruggs each knocked down four trifecatas against the Twisters’ zone. Scruggs scored 14 points and Wullenweber netted 12.
Lane Lauderbaugh led the Cougars (13-7) with 17.
Hunter Johnson returned to the lineup, coming off the bench and scoring eight points. The junior had missed the past three games with a fracture in his right wrist, which required wearing a cast for two weeks.
Oldenburg got hot late, scoring half of its points in the fourth quarter. The Twisters finished with 10 3-pointers.
OA senior Wil Freeland hit four 3s, plus converted a traditional three-point play, to score a game-high 22. Classmate Andrew Osterling chipped in 14 points.
The Twisters (6-10) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
