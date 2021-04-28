STRAUGHN - A trip to Tri High Tuesday saw South Decatur's softball team sufferer a 16-1 loss.
The host Titans broke open a 5-1 game by scoring 11 times in the fourth.
The Cougars finished with more errors (five) than hits (two).
Loryn Pate and Kassidy Haley both had doubles, with Haley driving in Pate for the lone SD run.
Pate allowed 17 hits. The Titans didn't make any errors and improved to 8-4.
The Cougars (3-8) are slated to play Waldron on Thursday (away) and Friday (home) in a Mid-Hoosier Conference matchup.
