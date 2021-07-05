WESTPORT — Lane Lauderbaugh has been staying busy this summer working on his grandpa’s farm in southern Jennings County. He’s been doing typical farm work, such as bailing straw, attending to animals and painting buildings.
He’s also been working on his basketball game, of course, and recently announced his future plans.
The South Decatur grad is heading to Moravian Prep. It’s a post-grad basketball program located in Hudson, North Carolina.
“I’m ecstatic,” Lauderbaugh said. “I’m ready to go. I can’t wait to go down there and start working with my new team. I think I leave in August. I can’t wait. It’s gonna be a blast.”
Lauderbaugh has known for some time time that doing a post-grad year at a prep school would be his likely route immediately after high school. He’ll still have four years of college eligibility remaining.
He received offers from NAIA schools, but felt like that would be settling.
“I know I have more in me,” said Lauderbaugh, who added going to a prep school should allow him to improve his game and get more exposure.
Many might be surprised he’s going this route, especially considering his many lofty achievement. Some highlights:
• Averaged 25.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game his senior season.
• Finished his career as South Decatur’s all-time leader in points (1890) and rebounds (781).
• Named MVP of the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Classic, scoring 25 points and leading the East to a 131-128 overtime win over the West.
• If his achievements on the court weren’t enough, he was named first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
• Oh yeah, he’s also 6-foot-6 and can shoot 3s. He drained 54 shots from behind the arc last year, shooting at nearly a 40-percent clip.
With such an impressive resume, it begs the question: Why didn’t more schools offer him a spot on their roster?
“Man, I don’t know,” Lauderbaugh said. “They’re sleeping on me.”
Lauderbaugh admits he has a chip on his shoulder, and will use the perceived snub as motivation to get better. He anticipates adding some weight to his current 190-pound frame. He wants to get faster and increase his agility, both of which will help him attract attention from college coaches.
“That’s what they’re looking for on defense,” Lauderbaugh said. “Can I guard 1 through 4? Can I guard the point guard? So I need to improve on my defense and my agility.”
He anticipates playing as a 2 or 3 in college, being a hybrid wing type who might also be asked to guard a power forward in the post.
Moravian Prep contacted Lauderbaugh after watching him play AAU and at South Decatur via online streams. His dad’s friend also had a connection there.
He anticipates taking some community college classes through Ivy Tech while he also works on his basketball game.
He’ll likely major in business management, and would like to be an entrepreneur. However, he hopes that’s a long time down the road, after he plays in college and plays professionally overseas.
Lauderbaugh had one final message — presumably to college coaches — when offered the chance to say anything else for this article.
“Stay on the lookout,” he said. “Hopefully it’s gonna be a big year.”
