SHELBYVILLE - Southwestern (Shelby) hosted the MHC track meet Tuesday and South Decatur came out on top in both the boys and girls team competitions. This is the first time in school history that South has swept the conference track titles.
The Cougars won the title for the boys with a score of 119. Hauser was second with 103.5 followed by Morristown 77, North Decatur 75, Southwestern 74, Waldron 51 and Edinburgh 44.5.
For the girls, the Lady Cougars finished with 138 to hold off Morristown's 135. Southwestern was third with 111.5 followed by Waldron 78.5, North 66 and Hauser 31.
South won seven individual conference events on the night.
The Cougars' 4x100 relay team of Ballard, Arreola, M. Shook and Martin posted a winning time of :46.36.
McKinley Shook won the 110 hurdles in :16.3.
Trevor Newby won the 3200 in 11:35.97.
The Lady Cougars' 4x100 relay team of Best, Schoettmer, Danforth and Meer won in :54.82.
Alli Nobbe won the discus with a distance of 85-8.
Maria Nobbe won the 300 hurdles in :50.52.
Paige Hibberd won the high jump with a personal best 4-11.
North's Caiden Gahimer won the discus with a distance of 111-10.
North's Ellis Loehmer won the high jump title with a height of 5-10.
South's Dan Wenning was named Boys Coach of the Year and Sariina Kalli was named Girls Coach of the Year.
Second place
- Girls 4x800 relay: 2. South (Schwering, Tooley, M. Nobbe, B. Nobbe) 12:46.1
- Girls 4x400 relay: 2. South (Sundal, Arreola, M. Nobbe, B. Nobbe) 4:45.29
- Girls 400: 2. Brayley Sundal (SD) 1:08.2
- Girls 100: 2. Hope Barker (ND) :13.58
- Girls shot put: 2. Ella Kunz (ND) 27-1.5
- Boys shot put: 2. Ian Frensemeier (SD) 43-5
- Boys 110 hurdles: 2. Ellis Loehmer (ND) :16.45
- Boys high jump: 2. Mason Morris (ND) 5-8
- Boys discus: 2. Charlie Kramer (ND) 109-6
Third place
- Girls 100 hurdles: 3. Ana Arreola (SD) :18.14
- Girls 200: 3. Madisyn Danforth (SD) :29.23
- Girls shot put: 3. Alli Nobbe (SD) 26-10.5
- Girls long jump: 3. Madisyn Danforth (SD) 4-8 PR
- Girls 100: 3. Madi Allen (ND) :13.71
- Girls 4x100 relay: 3. North (Allen, McBride, Hersley, Barker) :56.26
- Girls 1600: 3. Jenna Walton (ND) 6:30.01
- Girls 400: 3. Gracie Osting (ND) 1:11.32
- Girls 4x400 relay: 3. North (Allen, Osting, Gauck, Walton) 4:56.3
- Boys 4x800 relay: 3. South (Shouse, Walling, T. Newby, Kalli) 9:33.01
- Boys 4x100 relay: 3. North (Linkmeyer, Phelps, Morris, Snell) :48.5
- Boys 3200: 3. Josh Shouse (SD) 11:49.76
- Boys 100: 3. Lucas Ballard (SD) :11.53
- Boys discus: 3. Ian Frensemeier (SD) 108-5
- Boys 400: 3. Ellis Loehmer (ND) :45.53
- Boys long jump: 3. Conner Linkmeyer (ND)18-1.25
Fourth place
- Girls 200: 4. Brayley Sundal (SD) :29.71
- Girls 100: 4. Zoe Meer (SD) :13.792
- Girls 3200: 4. Bridget Nobbe (SD) 15:46.38
- Girls 800: 4. Jenna Walton (ND) 2:54.81
- Girls discus: 4. Skyla Wade (ND) 82-8
- Girls shot put: 4. Skyla Wade (ND) 26-6
- Boys 200: 4. McKinley Shook (SD) :24.13
- Boys 4x400 relay: 4. South 3:53.2
- Boys 1600: 4. Trevor Newby (SD) 5:14.12
- Boys high jump: 4. McKinley Shook (SD) 5-8
- Boys 300 hurdles: 4. Rhett Martin (SD) :47.55
- Boys shot put: 4. Caiden Gahimer (ND) 38-6.75
