EDINBURGH – South Decatur knocked off Edinburgh 5-2 during Thursday’s Mid-Hoosier Conference softball game.

Both teams recorded six hits, with the Lancers committing two errors and the Cougars three.

Hits for South came from Loryn Pate (2-3 with an RBI), Madison Mikulec (2-3), Molly Eden (single) and Emili Tyler (single).

Pate went the distance in the circle.

Baseball also wins

South whipped the Lancers 11-1 Thursday on the baseball diamond.

Freshman Devin Pate earned the win for the Cougars (2-6, 1-2 MHC).

Results from Friday’s games at South Decatur weren’t available as of press time.

