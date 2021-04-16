EDINBURGH – South Decatur knocked off Edinburgh 5-2 during Thursday’s Mid-Hoosier Conference softball game.
Both teams recorded six hits, with the Lancers committing two errors and the Cougars three.
Hits for South came from Loryn Pate (2-3 with an RBI), Madison Mikulec (2-3), Molly Eden (single) and Emili Tyler (single).
Pate went the distance in the circle.
Baseball also wins
South whipped the Lancers 11-1 Thursday on the baseball diamond.
Freshman Devin Pate earned the win for the Cougars (2-6, 1-2 MHC).
Results from Friday’s games at South Decatur weren’t available as of press time.
