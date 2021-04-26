SHELBYVILLE – Shot put throwers might not be known for their speed. OK, they definitely aren’t and it’s rare to see them running on the track.
Yet, thanks to a unusual format, South Decatur’s shot put competitors got to show they can move too. The Cougars won both shot put relays during Friday’s Lancer Relays.
Using a 10-pound shot put instead of a baton, the team of Raistlin Lee, Owen Arreola, Ryken Winchester and Ian Frensemeier ran the 4x100 relay in 57.25 seconds to take first out of five teams.
The girls passed an eight-pound shot during their race, with mid-distance runner Ali Boilanger and throwers Alli Nobbe, Lana Bell and Zoe Meer running it in 1:04 to win by a second.
Southwestern (Shelby) hosted the meet because Edinburgh’s teams were quarantined.
South Decatur’s boys and girls each finished third out of five teams. Indy Genesis (homeschooled athletes) won the boys' event, while Southwestern won the girls'.
Field event distances and heights were combined to create an aggregate team total. Also, athletes competed in a shuttle hurdle relay.
Clair Schoettmer, who ran a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles to take third, combined with Maria Nobbe, Ana Arreola and Paige Hibberd to win the shuttle hurdle relay by more than four seconds.
“The hurdle relay victory was especially sweet because all four girls actually run hurdles for us. We aren’t able to say that every year,” SD coach Sariina Kalli said. “They enjoyed running over four hurdles instead of eight or 10.”
South’s boys combined to win the shot put and discus events, aided by throws from Frensemeier, Winchester and Rhett Martin.
With Kelby Shook temporarily sidelined with a sprained knee, his brother McKinley took his place in the 4x100. The squad finished second.
Ryken Winchester filled in for Shook at 4x400 and the high jump, an event he picked up mid-season. Winchester set a PR of 5 feet, 2 inches.
“He throws shot and discus for us,” Kalli said, “so to say he stepped up for his team would be an understatement.”
Chase Kalli cut nine seconds off his PR in the 1600. Donovan Hale also PR’d in the 1600, anchoring the winning distance medley relay team.
“Kalli and Hale are both closing in on Trevor Newby, our top miler, which makes all of them work well together in practice,” the SD coach said.
The 4x800 relay team of Isaac Gasper, Josh Shouse, Newby and Kalli ran a PR of 9:48, which was a 15-second drop. It’s the first time the Cougars have had a 4x800 relay team achieve a time under 10 minutes since 2017.
“We have a core group of mid-distance guys in the 2:22-2:26 range, and another few closing in on that split time,” Kalli said. “It's encouraging to see them shuffling around to see who stays on that relay.”
Kate Hamilton and Emma Gatewood finished fifth and sixth in the 1600, closing in on PRs. Elizabeth Flessner achieved a five-second PR in the same race.
Bridget Nobbe took eight seconds off her 800 split while anchoring the winning distance medley with her sister, Maria Nobbe, along with Mary Gasper and Hamilton.
The athletes enjoyed the meet because of the variety and unique events they won’t get to do again this season. The coaches had fun because the runner and sprinters worked together for some odd relay combinations, and the fei
“It was a nice change for everyone,” Kalli said.
The Cougars are off until the Decatur County Meet, slated for Tuesday, May 4 at North Decatur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.