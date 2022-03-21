South Decatur’s track teams look to build off a successful season a year ago. The Cougars won the Mid-Hoosier Conference title and the Lady Cougars were second in the conference. South is bringing back a bunch of experience to the fold this year after losing only four athletes to graduation from last season.
South had a solid cross country season in the fall and hopes to build from that as well. Fifteen of the 21 cross country runners are competing in track for South. South will also have 11 seniors this year to help guide the newcomers to the squad.
South is coached by head girls coach Sariina Kalli, head boys coach Dan Wenning, assistant coach Bethany Fromer and assistant coach/athletic director Rodney Martin.
According to Coach Kalli, South had good turnouts for the winter conditioning and added a strength training place for the athletes.
Coach Kalli said this has been a big help to the athletes and the coaches are looking forward to seeing how that training pays off this season.
The Lady Cougars have 18 members of the team this year. South has three seniors – Paige Hibberd, Alli Nobbe and Holly Marsh; two juniors – Elizabeth Flessner and Bridget Nobbe; six sophomores – Ana Arreola, Zoe Meer, Maria Nobbe, Clair Schoettmer, Mary Schwering and Brayley Sundal; and seven freshman – Kiley Best, Madisyn Danforth, Madeline Fingar, Allison Flessner, Hanna Gridley, Taylor Stearns and Bernice Tooley.
Hibberd will compete in the high jump and 300 hurdles. Alli Nobbe will compete in the throwing events and Marsh will run middle distance for the Lady Cougars.
All-MHC and All-County cross country runner Bridget Nobbe will run distance events.
Arreola and Schoettmer return to the fold in the 100 hurdles. Those two will join Hibberd and Maria Nobbe in the 300 hurdles.
Sundal and Meer return to the sprints and long jump for the Lady Cougars.
Coach Kalli noted the seven freshmen are coming to the high school level after a successful junior high experience. They will help fill spots in nearly all the events. Best was the MHC junior high 100 hurdles champion.
“Our girls team doesn’t have the depth that our boys team does, but we have a lot of capable athletes that are willing to work where we need them, so that’s promising early in the year,” Coach Kalli said.
For the Cougars, there are eight seniors – Josh Edwards, Ian Frensemeier, Corbin Mitchell, Trevor Newby, Kelby Shook, Josh Shouse, Bradley Walling and Ryken Winchester; four juniors – Jack Hamilton, Damian Jackson, Chase Kalli and Rhett Martin; 10 sophomores – Owen Arreola, Donovan Hale, Campbell Johannigman, Tyler Johnson, Conner Newby, Isaac Schwering, McKinley Shook, Michael Stier, Bob Tryon and Logan Wilkinson; and two freshman – Lucas Ballard and Corbin Johnson.
Frensemeier won the MHC discus and shot put championships last season.
Mitchell and Edwards return for the Cougars in sprints. Kelby Shook returns to the sprints and high jump. Winchester returns to compete in the throwing events and jumps.
The middle and distance runners are led by All-MHC and All-Country cross country runner Trevor Newby and Shouse, in addition to All-Country cross country runner Kalli and cross country regional qualifiers Hall and Walling.
Returning in the hurdle events are Johannigman and McKinley Shook.
Ballard is a freshman that was the 100 and 200 MHC champion in junior high last year. Johnson was in the top three in both the shot put and discus in junior high last year at the MHC. Both Cougars will see action in the sprints this season.
“All three of our boys relay teams will be competitive this season, as we have a lot of boys who are running well and can contribute to relay success. It will be fun to see how it all shakes out as we progress through the year,” Coach Kalli said.
South opens the season April 5 at home against North Decatur and Rushville.
