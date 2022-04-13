South Decatur’s boys team broke 19 personal records and the Lady Cougars set 20 personal bests at South’s home meet with Crothersville and Shawe Memorial on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars tallied 79 points to take first place followed by Crothersville with 42 and Shawe with 26. The Cougars finished with 101 for first place honors followed by Shawe 24 and Crothersville 14.
The Cougars took first and second place in the 110 hurdles, 100 meter dash, 400 meters, 200 meters, shot put, discus, high jump and long jump.
The Lady Cougars took first and second places in the 100 hurdles, 100 meters, 300 hurdles, 200 meters, and 3200 meters.
South swept all three relays.
“We lost one of our meets last week due to the weather, and the meet in Morristown last Thursday was a wintery mess. Tonight’s meet was a great chance for us to really see what our kids are capable of. We’re ready to get moving,” Coach Sariina Kalli noted.
South travels to Knightstown for the Panther Invitational Friday.
RESULTS
GIRLS
4x800: 1. South 13:00 (M. Nobbe, Schwering, Flessner, B. Nobbe)
100 hurdles: 1. Kiley Best 16.68 PR, 2. Ana Arreola 17.43 PR, 3. Hanna Gridley 19.84 PR
100: 1. Zoe Meer 13.18 PR, 2. Brayley Sundal 13.19 PR, 3. Clair Schoettmer 13.41 PR
4x100: 1. South :54.96 (Sundal, Best, Danforth, Meer)
400: 2. Hanna Gridley 1:15.8 PR, 3. Bernice Tooley 1:22.1 PR, 4. Clair Schoettmer 1:28.2 PR
300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe :52.72, 2. Ana Arreola :59.65 PR, Paige Hibberd 1:00.8
800: 3. Mary Schwering 3:04, 4. Holly Marsh 3:32.4 PR
200: 1. Brayley Sundal :29.12, 2. Madisyn Danforth :30.46
Bernice Tooley 34.0 PR
3200: 3. Bridget Nobbe 15:06, 4. Elizabeth Flessner 16:36
4x400: 1. South A 5:01 (Sundal, Arreola, M. Nobbe, Best); South B 5:38(Schoettmer, Hibberd, Gridley, Schwering)
Shot Put: 2. Alli Nobbe 26-4.5, 3. Zoe Meer 26-2.25, Allison Flessner 19-7.25 PR, Taylor Stearns 18-11 PR, Maddy Fingar 18-10.5
Discus: 1. Alli Nobbe 86-5 PR, 3. Paige Hibberd 83-8 PR, Allison Flessner 49-10 PR, Maddy Fingar 44-0, Taylor Stearns 41-4
High Jump:2. Paige Hibberd 4-10 PR, 4. Madisyn Danforth 4-2
Long Jump: 2. Madisyn Danforth 14-9 PR, 3. Zoe Meer 13-8
BOYS
4x800: 1. South A 9:56 (Walling, Shouse, Hale, Kalli); South B 11:11 (Schwering, Jackson,C. Newby, Stier)
110 hurdles: 1. McKinley Shook :17.11 PR, 2. Campbell Johannigman :17.67 PR
100: 1. Lucas Ballard :11.15 PR, 2. Owen Arreola :11.56 PR, 4. Corbin Mitchell :13.12
1600: 2. Josh Shouse 5:27, Donovan Hale 5:49, Isaac Schwering 5:58, Michael Stier 6:06 PR, Chase Kalli 6:08, Logan Wilkinson 6:33 PR
4x100: 1. South :46.02 (Martin, Ballard, M. Shook, Arreola)
400: 1. Kelby Shook :56.15, 2. Josh Edwards 1:00.2, Conner Newby 1:02.4, Ryken Winchester 1:03.1, Roman Foga 1:06.1
300 hurdles: 1. Rhett Martin :46.68 PR, Tyler Johnson :54.81
800:2. Bradley Walling 2:29, Isaac Schwering 2:42, Damian Jackson 2:54, Conner Newby 3:01.8, Logan Wilkinson 3:06.2 PR
200: 1. Lucas Ballard 24.52 PR, 2. McKinley Shook 25.09 PR, Jack Hamilton 25.5 PR
3200: 1. Josh Shouse 11:49 PR, 3. Donovan Hale 12:11
4x400: 1. South A 4:05 (Hamilton, Arreola, Edwards, K. Shook); South B 4:35 (Johannigman, Foga, T. Johnson, Michael)
Shot Put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 41-52. Ryken Winchester 34-1.5, Corbin Mitchell 31-6.5 PR, Corbin Johnson 30-10.5
Discus: 1. Rhett Martin 114-0 PR, 2. Owen Arreola 111-11 PR, Ian Frensemeier 94-11
High Jump: 1. McKinley 5-6 PR, 2. Kelby Shook 5-4, Ryken Winchester 5-0
Long Jump: 1. Lucas Ballard 19-4, 2. Kelby Shook 16-7, Jack Hamilton 15-11
