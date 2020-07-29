GREENSBURG – The Stix had another successful weekend competing in the USSSA Summer Slugger Invitational in Jeffersonville. In Sunday Elimination Play, the boys defeated the Vipers Baseball Club from Corydon 14-12, KBA Prime from Lexington 4-2, and the Indiana Strikers from New Albany 12-3 to earn championship honors.
The Stix club is comprised of 4th grade students (soon to be 5th) from Greensburg, North Decatur, and Batesville.
The team would like to thank their sponsors for their generosity and support: ACRA Auto Group, AJ’s Auto Body, Batesville Tool and Die, Beaty Construction, Blake Comer Buildings, Coaches Tavern, Daffodilly’s Flowers and Gifts, Doerflinger Insurance, Don Gunter Excavating, Dunlap Building Materials, Fireside Inn, Hair Factory, Levensteins Abbey Carpet, Noles Family Dental, Obermeyer Agri Group, Poole Group, PuroClean, Scholle’s Land Surveying, Stier Heating and Cooling, and Sweet’s Auto Repair and Wrecker.
