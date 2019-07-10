SE Stix Conclude Season at Kings Island Invitational

The Southeast Stix wrapped up their season last weekend in Cincinnati at the Kings Island Invitational.
The boys showed up ready to play; going 3-0 in pool play and earning a spot in the Gold Elimination Bracket.
The Stix defeated 5 Star Midwest 15-3 in the opening round of elimination to advance to the semi-finals. The boys were then defeated by the Springboro Panthers in a hard-fought battle to end their day.
The boys finished their season with a 20-8-2 record, two tournament championships, and finished tied for third in the Indiana USSSA State Tournament.
The Stix club is comprised of third grade students from Greensburg, North Decatur, Batesville, and St. Mary’s.
The team would like to thank their sponsors for their generosity and support; AJ’s Auto Body, Levensteins Abbey Carpet, Acra Automotive Group, Sweet’s Auto Repair and Wrecker, Coaches Tavern, Greensburg FOP, Game Plan, Beaty Construction, Obermeyer Agri Group, Batesville Hampton Inn, Scholle’s Land Surveying, Comer Buildings, Gunter Excavating, Batesville Tool & Die, PuroClean, Doerflinger Insurance, Poole Group, Fireside Inn, Grunks Wooden Bats, Gillman Home Center, and Ashley Shouse Photography. The team would also like to thank the North Decatur Athletic Department for their support.
Story contributed by Craig Hellmich
