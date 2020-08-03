The Stix wrapped up the season with championship honors last weekend at the USSSA Grand Park Showdown in Westfield. The boys went 4-0 on the weekend and ended up 22-5 on the season.
The team would like to thank their sponsors for their generosity and support: ACRA Auto Group, AJ's Auto Body, Batesville Tool and Die, Beaty Construction, Blake Comer Buildings, Coaches Tavern, Daffodilly's Flowers and Gifts, Doerflinger Insurance, Don Gunter Excavating, Dunlap Building Materials, Fireside Inn, Hair Factory, Levensteins Abbey Carpet, Noles Family Dental, Obermeyer Agri Group, Poole Group, PuroClean, Scholle's Land Surveying, Stier Heating and Cooling, and Sweet's Auto Repair and Wrecker.
-Information provided
