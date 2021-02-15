NEW CASTLE – Five area wrestlers tested their mettle on the mat Saturday at the IHSAA Semi-State.
Although they all were eliminated with first-round losses, four gained experienced they can use when they return next season.
Rushville
Sophomore Tuff Tackett got pinned with 15 seconds left in the first period by Tommy Frazier, a freshman from Zionsville.
Tackett, who competes in the lightest weight class at 106 pounds, finishes the year with a 23-5 record.
Rushville coach Jim Tush said it was a great experience for the underclassman.
"I am looking forward to watching him make it even further next season," Tush said.
Batesville
The lone senior from the area competing was Jacob Weigel. Wrestling at 182 pounds, Wiegel got pinned with 10 seconds left in the first period by Keon Sullivan, a senior from Warren Central who came in with a 24-5 record.
Weigel finishes his final season with a 16-10 record.
Junior Josh Mobley suffered a technical fall after trailing 15-0 in the second period to Matthew Koontz. The junior from Perry Meridian came in with a 31-2 record and went on to finish second.
Mobley ends the year with a 23-8 record.
Greensburg
Alex Dance, who won the 182-pound class at regional, suffered a second-period pin to a junior from Franklin Central. Dance ends his junior campaign with a 21-13 record.
Sophomore Tristan Smith suffered a first-round pin at 106 pounds. He lost to Mat Benson of Hamilton Southeastern, a junior who came in with a 26-7 mark. Benson lost in the next round to the eventual state champion, Evan Dickey of Indianapolis Cathedral.
Smith finishes the year at 21-11.
