NORTH VERNON – While Greensburg’s girls turned up the defensive intensity Tuesday at Jennings County, a couple other factors on that end led to their first loss of the season, 54-50.
“We played well enough to beat a good team on their home floor,” Greensburg coach Jason Simpson said. “But in the end it came down to allowing too many offensive rebounds, and a couple too many easy baskets around the rim.”
Jennings County improved to 7-2. The only two losses for the Panthers came against top-10 4A opponents, and both by close margins.
Greensburg, which came in ranked No. 9 in 3A, had won its first six games to start the year.
The Pirates battled foul trouble on the interior, with Anna West picking up two early. That caused the Pirates to have to play a little more conservative than usual, Simpson said.
Jennings grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 14 second-chance points.
“That really came back to hurt us,” Simpson said.
Jennings County’s Juliann Woodward, a 5-foot-11 freshman, scored a game-high 22 points. She’s already very good, Simpson said, and will likely become a tremendous player.
Greensburg managed to hold the Panthers’ next top four scorers to 8-for-38 shooting. Simpson said it was the product of improved intensity.
“In the last three games, effort wise, we had been average at best – and that’s probably being nice about it,” Simpson said. “(Tuesday) night we had intent to guard. That was the team I’ve been waiting to see. If we bring that intensity and clean some things up, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good as we progress.”
Statistical leaders
Melina Wilkison led the Pirates with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals before fouling out.
Taylor Cooney added 13 points and led the team with five assists.
West finished with 10 points and managed to avoid fouling foul with one to spare.
Jenna Foster also picked up four fouls. She was tasked with guarding JC senior Addyson Kent, a four-year starter and the team’s leading scorer. Foster held Kent to eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
“Jenna did a tremendous job guarding her,” Simpson said.
Carlee Adams guarded Woodward when West was on the bench.
“Carlee did a good job battling with her,” Simpson said.
Despite having multiple players in foul trouble, the Pirates stuck with a six-player rotation.
Freshman Janae Comer came off the bench to score three points.
“It was nice to see Janae Comer come out aggressive and looking to score,” Simpson said.
Up nextAfter taking a few days off, the Pirates will return to practice Dec. 26. They’ll practice again Monday and Tuesday before hosting their single-day tournament Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The Pirates will play Southport at 10 a.m., with New Palestine and Noblesville playing at noon. All three of the visiting schools compete in 4A.
The two losers will play at 4 p.m., and the two winners will play at 6 p.m.
Southport is 2-11, New Palestine is 7-4 and Noblesville is 8-3 and ranked No. 11.
Should Greensburg win along with Noblesville, Simpson knows the Pirates will need to be ready to face a 1-3-1 half-court trap.
After playing several team that defended with a zone, Greensburg saw mostly man-to-man from Jennings County. Simpson saw too much standing around in the Pirates’ motion offense for his liking.
“We were standing a lot, which you tend to do that against a zone even though you shouldn’t,” Simpson said. “We need to get back to the nuts and bolts of what makes our motion offense work, and we’ll spend a lot of time shooting the basketball, which we had done that fairly well the last few times out.”
