After a tight first half of football in which No. 3 North Decatur gave the No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran Saints all they could handle, the defending state champs came out in the second half and outscored the Chargers 21-0 to win the semistate championship 28-7.
North ends it historic season at 13-1. The undefeated No. 1 Saints (14-0) take on No. 2 Adams Central (14-0) for the Class A State title at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.
The bitter cold air did not stop a big crowd from converging on Ed Kaelin Field. Temperatures were below freezing, but the atmosphere was electric on both sides of the field.
North took the opening possession, but were forced to punt from their own territory. The North punt hit a Saint player and North recovered to put the ball back in the Chargers' hands. The Chargers took more than eight minutes off the clock before turning the ball over on downs at the Lutheran 10 yard line.
The Saints were able to move the ball away from their own end zone, but a fumble, recovered by North set the Chargers up at the 43-yard line.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter.
Lutheran got on the board first with 8:35 to play in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Joe Davis. The point after made it 7-0 in favor of Lutheran.
North answered right back. With 2:32 to play in the half, Reid Messer carried the ball into the end zone from 10 yards out. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to knot the game at 7-7.
North's defense came up with a couple key plays to close out the half, including knocking down a last second pass attempt into the end zone as the half came to an end.
At the break, the teams went to the locker room tied 7-7.
North had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter, but was turned away by the Saints' defense. Lutheran took the lead for good in the third and put the game away in the fourth with a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Jackson Willis had a touchdown pass to Devuan Jones and Davis added the other two touchdowns on the ground.
In 2022, North set the mark for wins in a season with 13, won the Mid-Eastern Conference title, won the sectional title for the third time in four years and won the programs first regional championship...just a few of the highlights from this historic season on the gridiron.
