MIDDLETOWN - For 16 minutes, the Lions played right with one of the best all-around teams in the state in Shenandoah. The Raiders’ experience took over in the second half and Shenandoah pulled away to the 66-39 victory.
The Class 2A No. 2 Raiders were coming off a win at New Castle the night before, but had their hands full from the Lions in the first half.
Shenandoah scored the first five points of the game before Rushville got on the board with a drive by Jerron Taylor. After a bucket by Jack Laker for Rushville, Taylor drained a 3-pointer to give the Lions a 7-5 lead. The Raiders tied the game at 7-7, but Camren Munchel’s bucket put the Lions back in front by two. Shenandoah got back-to-back buckets by Kam Graddy and Michael Howard to regain the lead, but Rushville countered with a Munchel 3-pointer. Shenandoah’s Andrew Bennett scored to close the first quarter with the Raiders holding the slim 13-12 lead.
Carter Tague opened the second quarter with a triple for the Lions, but Shenandoah’s Kaden McCullough answered with a bomb on the other end. The Raiders pushed the lead to 20-16 before a Sam Smith bucket and 3-pointer from Quentin Cain put the Lions back in front 21-20. The Raiders then put together a 10-0 run before Munchel’s 3-pointer ended the half with the Lions trailing 30-24.
In the third quarter, Shenandoah started to pull away. The Raiders outscored the Lions 13-7 in the quarter. Cameron Jackman had the hot hand for the Lions with five points in the quarter. Laker added two free throws for the Lions. At the end of three quarters, Shenandoah led 43-31.
The Raiders experience and depth took over in the fourth quarter. Shenandoah started the final eight minutes on a 14-3 run to put the game out of reach. After a Rushville timeout, the Raiders continued the offensive burst with a 9-0. A 3-pointer by John Alexander and two free throws by Beard for Rushville ended the game with the Raiders posting the 66-39 victory.
Munchel led the way for the Lions with eight points. Taylor finished with six. Jackman, Cain and Laker all had five points. Tague and Alexander had three. Smith and Beard both added two points.
The Lions return to action Tuesday, hosting Centerville.
