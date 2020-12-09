BATEESVILLE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season Tuesday night as they defeated Hauser by a score of 48-41.
The win over the Lady Jets (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak for Batesville (2-4).
“It is good for the girls to get back on the winning end coach Bryan Helvie said. “The ladies have been working hard on cleaning a few things up and it was great to see it pay off."
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a solid start and led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Sarah Ripperger and two-point goals by Makayla Granger, Bre Wells and Calley Kaiser accounted for the points.
The difference in the game was the second quarter. The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of some Hauser foul trouble and poured in 24 points to take a 33-19 lead at halftime.
"That was by far the best offensive output in a single quarter we have turned in all season," Helvie said. "It was a nice mix of post play and hitting a few shots from the perimeter.”
Kaiser scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second quarter. Catherine Raab hit a 3-pointer and was 5-of-5 from the free throw line to add eight points to the second quarter tally.
The second half was not played as clean as the first, but the Lady Bulldogs managed to do what was needed. The third quarter ended with the Lady Bulldogs on top 40-29. Hauser cut into the deficit again in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer than the seven-point final.
In addition to Kaiser's 14 points, the Lady Bulldogs got 11 from Ripperger and 10 from Raab. Raab was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Granger battled foul trouble for a second straight outing and finished with six points.
JV action
The JV Lady Bulldogs came out strong from the start, going into halftime leading 21-11. They added to their lead in the second half and defeated Hauser 35-20.
Everyone contributed in many ways, coach Lisa Gausman said, with Madelyn Pohlman as the high scorer of the night with 10 points, followed closely by Claire Saner with nine. Both Pohlman, Saner and Billie Puente led the dogs in steals with four each.
Rhea Miller was the leader on the boards as she pulled down eight for the night, with Emma Weiler snagging five.
Other scorers for the night were Olivia Raab with six, Emma Weiler, Cora Deputy, Rhea Miller, Alyssa Nobbe and Madison Wanstrath all with two points.
Up next
The Bulldogs will host the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles on Thursday.
