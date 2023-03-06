GREENSBURG - It is always nice to host tournament games and play in front of your home crowd. It is even sweeter to win a title over a rival squad. Greensburg accomplished that Saturday with a 58-47 victory over Batesville in the sectional championship game.
With the win, the Pirates move to 20-6 on the season and will play in the regional at Washington. The Pirates face the winner of Corydon Central and Scottsburg. Batesville ends the season at 17-7.
The visiting Bulldogs opened the game with six straight points - four from Cade Kaiser and two from Jack Grunkemeyer. Greensburg answered with seven straight points - a pair of 3-pointers from Jeter Edwards and a free throw from Abe Tebbe.
After Grunkemeyer found Kaiser for the bucket for Batesville, Greensburg got a 3-pointer from Ki Dyer. Cole Pride scored for Batesville to tie the game before a bucket by Jack McKinsey put the Pirates up 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Dyer opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Bradley Lutz drained a bomb from the left corner to push the Pirate lead to 18-10. After a pair of free throws by Batesville's Gus Prickel, two lay-ups by Dyer and one by Lutz had the Greensburg lead at 24-12.
The teams traded scores with Grainger Maxwell's bucket pushing Greensburg's lead to 29-16 late in the second quarter. Batesville's Prickel hit a half-court buzzer-beater to close the half with the Bulldogs trailing 29-19.
Batesville's Kaiser opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Justin Adkins answered for the Pirates. A 3-pointer by Greensburg's Addison Barnes-Pettit had the Pirates in front 37-26.
Batesville scored the next nine points on 3-pointers from Prickel, Kaiser and Sam Johnson. The deficit was down to two points. A jumper by Pride made the run 11 straight and knotted the game at 37-37 with 1:34 to play in the third.
Lay-ups by Barnes-Pettit and Dyer closed the third quarter and gave Greensburg a 41-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Greensburg closed out any hope for Batesville for a comeback with a 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Edwards started the run and Barnes-Pettit capped it to give Greensburg a 52-39 lead.
The Pirate lead grew to as high as 15 points with one minute to play before Batesville went on a 6-2 run to close the game.
Dyer led the Pirates with 23 points. Edwards and McKinsey both scored eight points. Barnes-Pettit scored seven points. Lutz added five points. Tebbe had three points. Maxwell and Adkins both scored two points.
Kaiser led Batesville with 18 points. Prickel finished with 10 points. Pride scored eight points. Grunkemeyer added six points and Johnson had five points.
Regional tickets
Presale boys basketball regional tickets will go on sale from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. They will also be available Wednesday and Thursday during school hours at GHS athletic office. Tickets are $10 each. Greensburg plays in the 4 p.m. game Saturday at Washington. This is a one game regional. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday for the same price.
Sectional 29 scores
Opening round
Franklin County 50, Rushville 45
Lawrenceburg 50, Connersville 41
Greensburg 53, South Dearborn 36
Semifinal round
Batesville 53, Franklin County 26
Greensburg 54, Lawrenceburg 44
Championship
Greensburg 58, Batesville 47
