VERSAILLES - It was a close first half, but all that was forgotten with an 11-2 North Decatur run in the third quarter as the Chargers cruised to the sectional title, winning 61-37 over Milan.
North moves to 21-5 and will take on No. 1 Linton-Stockton (26-1) in the Southridge Regional at 7 p.m. Saturday. Milan ends the season 10-16.
A slow offensive start by North saw the Indians jump out to a 6-0 early lead. Brayden Rohrig's bucket capped the run for Milan. North got on the board with a bucket by Blake Spears. That started a 10-0 run by North. Kaden Muckerheide and Spears hit 3-pointers in the spurt.
After a Kohen Rinear lay-up for the Indians, Lance Nobbe scored on the inside and Reid Messer hit two free throws. A tip-in by Milan closed the first quarter with the Chargers leading 14-10.
North looked to pull away early in the second on a pair of free throws by Nobbe and a Conner Linkmeyer 3-pointer. Milan responded with a 3-pointer from Rohrig and bucket by Micah Norman to cut the deficit to 19-17. Nobbe found Parmer for the easy bucket and Muckerheide added a bucket as the North lead grew to six.
With the lead at five points, Milan's Gabe Riehle completed a traditional three point play to get the Indians within two. A momentum swinging 3-pointer from Linkmeyer closed the half and put the Chargers on top 31-26.
North opened the third quarter with six straight points. After a Norman bucket for Milan, Spears hit another 3-pointer and Muckerheide added a basket as the Chargers ballooned the lead to 42-28 after three quarters.
North opened the fourth just like the third, scoring the first six points, all by Muckerheide. A Rinear 3-pointer got Milan on the board in the fourth, but North put the game out of reach with a pair of conventional three point plays by Nobbe around a 3-pointer from Spears to push the lead to 57-31.
A Holden Acra jumper for Milan closed out the game with North winning the title 61-37.
Muckerheide scored 18 to lead the Chargers. Two other Chargers scored in double figures: Nobbe with 16 points and Spears with 13 points. Parmer and Linkmeyer both scored six points and Messer added two points.
Parmer grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Nobbe added eight rebounds and Muckerheide had seven. Muckerheide handed out six assists. Nobbe and Parmer both had three assists.
Sectional 45 scores
Opening round
Milan 59, Switzerland County 56
Semifinal round
North Decatur 44, South Ripley 37
Milan 48, Hauser 43
Championship
North Decatur 61, Milan 37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.