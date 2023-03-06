EDINBURGH - For a second straight year, the Eagles of Jac-Cen-Del are sectional champs. JCD knocked off Southwestern (Shelby) in the opening round 66-40, Waldron in the semifinal 44-42 and Oldenburg Academy in the title game 50-40.
JCD is now 17-9 on the season and advance to the Martinsville Regional to face Bethesda Christian (21-4) in the 7 p.m. game Saturday.
The game was tied 16-16 after one quarter as Oldenburg's Henry Wanstrath scored just before the buzzer.
Leading 25-23 with less than a minute to play in the half, JCD got a free throw from Devin Grieshop to give the Eagles a 26-23 lead at the break.
The Eagles extended the lead to 30-23 on a pair of free throws by Clark Dwenger with 4:01 to play in the third quarter. The lead was still at seven points when Oldenburg looked for the final shot of the quarter. JCD's Matt Dickman came up with a block to keep the Eagles in front by seven, 34-27.
Oldenburg fought back to cut the deficit to five on a 3-pointer by Connor Miles near the four minute mark of the fourth quarter, 42-37. The Eagles outscored the Twisters 8-3 over the final four minutes to secure the title.
Oldenburg upset South Decatur (13-12) in the semifinal Friday, 52-51.
The Cougars led 14-11 after the first quarter. Jacob Scruggs led the Cougars with seven points in the quarter. Dorian Hacker added seven, including a traditional three point play late in the quarter.
The Twisters battled back to take the lead at the half 27-26. After South got a bucket by Hacker and free throw from Dale Peters, Oldenburg scored 11 straight points, nine on 3-pointers. Isaiah Waggoner hit a 3-pointer to put Oldenburg up 27-23, but South answered with three from Hacker to cut the deficit to 27-26 at the half.
Oldenburg shot the ball well from beyond the 3-point arc in the third quarter, leading the Twisters to outscore the Cougars 17-15. Oldenburg had two 3-pointers each from Jacob Hoff and Jacob Stenger. Scruggs scored seven, Hacker six and Colby Rathburn two as the Cougars stayed close, down 44-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
Over the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, Oldenburg extended the lead to eight points, 52-44. South held the Twisters scoreless the final 4:58 of the game. Scruggs scored seven points, but a final shot by South would not drop and the Twisters held on to advance 52-51.
Scruggs led the Cougars with 24 points. Hacker was also in double figures with 18 points. Rathburn finished with six points. Drake Scaggs had two points and Peters added one point.
Hacker led the Cougars with five rebounds. Scruggs, Scaggs and Peters all pulled down four rebounds. Scruggs had a team-high six steals. Scaggs and Rathburn both dished out two assists.
Sectional 60 scores
Opening round
South Decatur 52, Edinburgh 45
Jac-Cen-Del 66, Southwestern 40
Waldron 58, Morristown 39
Semifinal round
Oldenburg Academy 52, South Decatur 51
Jac-Cen-Del 44, Waldron 42
Championship
Jac-Cen-Del 50, Oldenburg Academy 40
