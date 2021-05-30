BHS softball
CONNERSVILLE - Batesville's season came to an end at the hands of Connersville. The Spartans eliminated the Bulldogs 14-0 on Thursday in the semifinals.
The Spatans scored at least one run in all five innings, including six in the third and five in the fifth.
SD baseball
VERSAILLES - The Cougars scored five runs against Southwestern (Shelby). However, the Rebels plated 13 runs to advance.
The two teams squared off Thursday in the 2A South Ripley Sectional.
