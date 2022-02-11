The SEIclones 14u recently traveled to Bloomington and earned runner-up in the Jimmy John's Btown Showdown, losing 43-37 to Tri-North of Bloomington in the championship.
The squad held a one point advantage going into the fourth quarter, but the eight 3-pointers from Tri-North was too much to overcome.
Shay Hollendonner led the team in scoring with 19 followed by Brayden Maple five, Cayden Drake five, Trenten Luers and Caleb Mohr three, and Nick Watterson two.
The team earned the number one seed in pool play on Saturday and was given a bye in the 6-team bracket play on Sunday.
In the semifinal, the SEiclones defeated the Bloomington Blaze White 40-39 in a tight contest throughout. Hollendonner was fouled in the act of shooting under the basket with 1.8 seconds remaining and hit the second of the two free throws for the lead and final points for the win. The squad was led in scoring by Watterson with 14 followed by Hollendonner 13, Luers five, Maple four, Caleb Mohr three and Drake one.
In Saturday's pool play, the SEIclones defeated the eventual champion, Tri-North on a basket by Watterson with three seconds left to win 48-46. In game two of pool play, the squad defeated the Bloomington Blaze Blue 43-31.
The team is 7-1 on the season.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.