FAIRLAND - The 15u SEIclones traveled to Triton Central this past weekend and earned a runner-up finish in the 14-team field. The squad went (5-1) overall on the weekend and had to play four games Sunday, losing 53-49 to a solid Hickory Hoops team from Southern Indiana in the title game.
Bracket play began early on Sunday with a victory over Midwest Explosion Black 58-31. Cayden Drake led the squad with 18 points followed by Brody Runnebohm 11, Trenten Luers 8, Logan O’Dell 6, Owen Rennekamp 5, Jaiden Kuria 5 and Logan Young 4.
Game two Sunday was a dandy as the team defeated an outstanding CIA team from Central Illinois 66-65 on a designed play buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Trenten Luers in overtime. Runnebohm led the squad with 22 points followed by Luers 15, Young 12, Kuria 7, Drake and Rennekamp 4.
Game three of bracket day was another thriller as the young men defeated the Circle City Shooters out of Indianapolis 56-55 on a one handed runner as time expired by Runnebohm to send the team to the title affair. Runnebohm had 14 followed by O’Dell 12, Kuria 10, Drake 10, Luers 6, Rennekamp and Young 2.
The title game was close throughout and had the SEIclones leading 28-27 at halftime. Second chance points, some costly turnovers and the Hickory’s ability to hit free throws kept the team at bay. Luers led the way with 18 followed by Runnebohm 13, Kuria 10, Drake 6 and O’Dell 2.
The squad finishes the Spring AAU season with an overall record of (17-15) with one championship and three runner-up finishes against elite completion around the Midwest.
-Information provided
