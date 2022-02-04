The SEIclones eighth grade boys basketball team traveled to Silver Creek Middle School in Sellersburg on Sunday and defeated Clarksville Providence in the championship game 47-35 to claim the MYT Southern Explosion title.
The contest was tied 30-30 at the end of the third quarter before the squad was able to pull away late. Nick Watterson began the stanza by scoring the first three field goals for the SEIclones. Not to go away, Providence cut the deficit to 37-35 with 3:20 to play in the contest.
Keys to closing out the championship victory was that the team went to a 2-3 zone to begin the quarter and held the Pioneers to 1-of-13 shooting from the field.
Rebounding was huge in that the SEIclones had an 11-4 advantage during the deciding quarter. Cayden Drake had five carroms in the period to lead the way.
Watterson scored eight points in the frame followed by Brayden Maple four, and Trenten Luers and Drake two each. Maple also had two assists in the fourth, with Owen Enneking, Caleb Mohr and Watterson each having a dime.
Leading the way for the team in scoring in the championship was Braden Maple with 17 followed by Nick Watterson 15, Cayden Drake nine, Caleb Mohr two, Owen Enneking two and Trenten Luers two.
The squad earned the No. 1 seed after going (2-0) on Saturday to set up a semifinal contest with the Columbus Wolverines on Sunday, bracket day.
A quick start against the Wolverines found the SEIclones up 7-0 before going on to post a 67-42 victory. Leading the way in scoring was Watterson with 20, Drake 16, Luers and Enneking eight each, Maple seven, Mohr five and Landon Raver four.
The team is (4-0) and will be in action next weekend in Mitchell for the MYT Hoosier Hoopfest.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.