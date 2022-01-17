RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions celebrated Senior Day for Annika Marlow, Lexi Morris and Jin Calaf and then knocked off Pendleton Heights 56-45.
Rushville improves to 12-8 on the season and travels to Batesville on Thursday for EIAC action.
The Lady Arabians led 12-7 after one quarter. Rushville won the final three quarters to secure the win.
The Lady Lions outscored Pendleton Heights 16-10 in the second quarter to lead 23-22 at the half. Rushville pushed the lead to 38-33 after three quarters en route to the 11-point win.
Rushville was led by Sophia Dora with 20 points. Belle Gossett and Calaf both scored 10 points. Briley Munchel had eight points. Marlow had five points. Morris added two points and Leonie Boyer had one point.
Gossett and Calaf both had six rebounds to lead Rushville. Marlow had a team-high three assists
The Lady Arabians were lead by Whitney Warfel with 20 points. Kaycie Warfel was next with eight points. Berkley Shelton scored seven points. Hailee Brunnemer added six points and Morgan Martin finished with four points.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville won 40-35.
After trailing 11-5 after one quarter, Rushville shut out Pendleton Heights in the second quarter to lead 14-11 at the half.
Rushville was led by Kylee Herbert with 15 points. Trish Morgan and Olivia Smith both had eight points. Audrey Angle finished with seven points and Lexi Wood had two points.
Smith had a team-high 14 rebounds and Herbert had a team-high three assists.
BATESVILLE
The Lady Bulldogs outscored South Dearborn in the first three quarters en route to the 57-47 victory.
Batesville moves to 5-14 on the season and 1-4 in the EIAC. South Dearborn drops to 5-15 and 1-4 in the EIAC.
Batesville led 15-10 after the first quarter. Emma Weiler drained a pair of 3-pointers and Olivia Raab added a 3-pointer in the quarter for the Lady Bulldogs.
Batesville outscored South Dearborn 12-7 in the second quarter. Alyson Peters had five points in the quarter for Batesville. Sophie Gesell added a 3-pointer as Batesville led 27-17 at the half.
In the third quarter, Calley Kaiser had five points and Peters added four as the Lady Bulldogs extended the lead to 40-27 after three quarters.
South Dearborn scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 10 points. Weiler hit 5-of-7 free throws in the frame as Batesville connected on 9-of-12 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.
For Batesville, Weiler and Peters both had 13 points. Kaiser was also in double figures with 12 points. Gesell finished with seven followed by Carley Pride five, Raab three, Sarah Ripperger two and Claire Saner two.
South Dearborn was led by Rupp with 18 points and Dixon with 11 points.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles improved to 14-5 on the season with a 57-42 victory over Southwestern (Shelby).
After leading 28-24 at the half, JCD exploded for 23 points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Reagan Hughes led the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Jalee Rider was also in double figures with 11 points. Aundrea Cullen and Annabelle Williams both scored nine points. Olivia Neal and Desiree Sparks both had four points. Emma Newhart scored three points. Julia Meyer had two points and Reese Obendorf hit a free throw for one point.
Cullen pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Sparks grabbed four rebounds.
Hughes had a team-high six assists and four steals.
