GREENSBURG — Led by Ben Bausback’s 39, Greensburg’s golf team earned a home victory Thursday.
Bausback carded a four-over par round on the front nine at Greensburg Country Club to earn medalist honors.
Playing in cool, breezy conditions, the Pirates beat Lawrenceburg 170-190.
“The guys really battled through some tough conditions tonight and posted some decent scores,” coach Bryce Mize said. “We had a few rough spots, but I especially proud of how they handled some tricky situations and tough breaks. It’s certainly a step in the right direction.”
Other scores for Greensburg: Devin Winkler 43, Parker Phillips 44, Abe Tebbe 44, Hunter Springmeyer 48, Bryce Stringer 53, Jonathan Flinn 57 and Nathan Navarra 64.
It’s a busy stretch for the Pirates, who were slated to play Friday at Connersville. They’ll play Saturday at the Jennings County Invitational and then return home Monday against Shelbyville.
