BATESVILLE – Batesville's tennis team defeated Morristown 5-0 Monday on senior night.
Betsy Harmeyer, Summer Ratcliffe and Chloe Saler were winners in singles play. Harmeyer needed a third set tiebreaker to defeat Emma Theobald 2-6, 6-3, [10-8] at No. 1 singles.
Ratcliffe won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, while Saler was a 6-1. 6-0 victor at No. 3.
Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman teamed up with a win 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
Winning junior varsity singles matches were Malia Scheele, Belle Westerfeld and Isabelle Wonnel.
JV doubles teams winning were Gabrielle Elston/Olivia Raab, Jada Day/Ella Wolters, Katelyn Martin/Ella Dieterlen and Madison Wanstrath/Megan Raab.
-Information provided
