GREENSBURG – Seniors from Greensburg and Batesville’s swim teams were recognized during Tuesday’s meet at C.W. Childress Pool.
“We celebrated Senior Night by recognizing our seniors and our seniors celebrated by swimming incredibly fast,” Greensburg coach Josh Hawkins said. “All six of our seniors went fast and had almost 100 percent PR's (almost every swim was a lifetime best) and had several close calls on school records.”
Greensburg recognized Shane Able, Brenner Hanna, Katie McLean, Shannon Pake, Sarah Springmeyer and Arianna Sia during the break after eight events. Senior Brady Hahn was unable to attend because of being contact traced.
Due to the existing environment, the Pirates also extended their senior night to recognize the Bulldogs’ six seniors: Ethan Brewer, Chase Cummings, Sonja Gaulin, Adam Hollowell, Paige Oldham and Kali Wickersham.
“I’m humbled by the class shown by the Greensburg team to allow our student-athletes the opportunity to be recognized,” Batesville coach Greg McMullen said. “This just shows the type of program Josh and Amy have built and the values that have been instilled by the community that is Greensburg swimming.
“We’ve been told we may not be able to recognize our seniors in our traditional manner and to have this opportunity, I’m at a loss for words.”
BHS boys win
Greensburg’s girls won the meet, while Batesville boys came out on top after winning eight of the 11 events.
Batesville junior Maria Lopez was the lone event winner for the girls, while Will Johnson was the leading scorer for the Bulldog boys, taking first in both of his individual events.
GREENSBURG TIME DROPS
Shannon Pake dropped over two seconds in the 50 free, over five seconds in the 100 free and four seconds in her 50 breaststroke split in the medley relay.
“Those time drops are unheard of,” Hawkins said. “Borderline ridiculous.”
Katie McLean had a super meet, Hawkins said, dropping time from her once-school record 100 butterfly. She swam a PR in the 100 breaststroke and then turned around in the very next event and had a sub-60 second split (100 yards) in the 400 free relay for the first time in her career.
Arianna Sia continued her fast start by dominating each of her events. She missed the 100 back school record by a mere 0.2.
Freshman Lilly Corya had a great swim in the 100 breaststroke, Hawkins said, dropping five seconds from her last meet and four seconds off of her lifetime best.
On the guys side, only four Pirates competed. However, all but three swims were PRs, and those misses were only off by hundredths of seconds.
Shane Able lit up the pool, almost breaking a 27-year-old school record in the 200 free. Later, he PR'd in the 100 free.
Jacob Hawkins, son of the coach, overcame what his fathered deemed “a big mistake” on his second turn in the 100 fly to still swim a PR.
Matthew Reynolds broke 1:15 in the 100 breaststroke for the first time in his young career.
“It was a very exciting night of fast swimming for our kids as they continued to race in the moment as if it were the last race of their lives,” Hawkins said, “and I couldn't be more proud.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Batesville 104, Greensburg 44
Girls: Greensburg 108, Batesville 54
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• William Johnson – 200 IM (2:21.66); 100 Back (1:05.72)
• Derek VanSickle – 50 free (28.01)
• Ethan Brewer – 100 fly (1:01.36)
• Sean Callahan – 500 free (5:36.68)
• Ben Moster – 100 Breast (1:09.26)
• 200 medley relay – (1:53.57)
• 200 freestyle relay (1:41.74)
Girls
• Maria Lopez – 200 IM (2:38.88)
PIRATE WINNERS
Boys
• Shane Able – 100 free (52.10), 200 free (1:54.80)
Girls
• Arianna Sia – 50 free (25.21), 100 back (1:01.96)
• Katie McLean – 100 fly (1:04.09), 100 breast (1:15.17)
• Sarah Springmeyer – 200 free (2:06.83), 500 free (5:46.08)
• Brenner Hanna – 100 free (59.18)
• 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
BATESVILLE PRs
• Girls: Jennifer Dodge (50 and 100 free); Alyssa Linville (50 and 100 free); Ella Moster (50 free); Ava Obermeyer (50 free); Megan Siefert (50 and 100 free); Claire Sunderman (100 back); Cara VanSickle (50 and 100 free); Kali Wickersham (500 free)
• Boys: Sean Callahan (200 free); Adam Hollowell (50 free and 100 breast); Joseph Shroder (200 free); Ciaran Tyrer (200 IM); Derek VanSickle (50 free).
UP NEXT
Batesville will compete in a double dual Thursday against Milan and Oldenburg. The meet will take place at the Milan Elementary School pool.
Greensburg will host East Central at 10 a.m. Monday.
Boys
- Shane Able – 100 free (52.10), 200 free (1:54.80)
Girls
- Arianna Sia – 50 free (25.21), 100 back (1:01.96)
- Katie McLean – 100 fly (1:04.09), 100 breast (1:15.17)
- Sarah Springmeyer – 200 free (2:06.83), 500 free (5:46.08)
- Brenner Hanna – 100 free (59.18)
- 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.