BROOKVILLE – Greensburg’s girls overcame a slow start Saturday on the road. Franklin County led 16-14 after ending the first quarter on a 10-0 run, but the Pirates responded by dominating the next two quarters.
Greensburg won 59-34.
The Pirates improved to 8-3, while Franklin County dropped to 6-12.
Taylor Cooney had a tremendous all-around game. For starters, the senior guard led all players with 18 points. She made both of her 3-point attempts and both free throws.
One of the Pirates’ best defenders, Cooney made seven steals and blocked three shots. She also recorded five rebounds and two assists.
Fellow senior Melina Wilkison also filled up the stat sheet. She scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Anna West was the third Pirate to crack double figures in scoring with 10 points. She just missed posting a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds, and she blocked four shots.
Carlee Adams added seven rebounds and six points before fouling out.
Others scoring for Greensburg were Janae Comer with six, Emilee Ernstes with four and Jenna Foster with two.
The Pirates clamped down defensively after the first quarter. Franklin County finished shooting 23 percent from the floor and committed 20 turnovers.
Greensburg outscored the Wildcats 34-10 in the second and third quarters.
Up next
Three games are on tap this week for the Pirates: Tuesday against Brown County, Thursday at Brownstown Central and Saturday against Jac-Cen-Del.
All of this week’s opponents have winning records, which combined equal 30-11.
