The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) announced its 2023 All-State Team for the four classes. Each class has a first team All-State by position and a list of honorable mention players.
Nominations were submitted tot he IHSBCA by member head coaches. The final selections were made by the outcome of the voting by the IHSBCA membership. The EIAC had one member selected to the first team in Chance Bentley of Connersville.
Devin Pate (South Decatur), Avery Seegers (South Decatur), Nolan Burkhart (North Decatur), Charlie Schebler (Batesville), Sam Bond (East Central), Brayden Rouse (East Central) and Braxton Myers (Connersville) were named honorable mention.
Selections are listed by position with name of athlete and school.
Class 4A
- Pitchers: Bryce Riggs, Noblesville; Adam Lehmann, Penn; Carmeron Tilly, Castle
- Catcher: Hogan Denny, Mooresville
- First Base: Charlie Baker, North Central
- Second Base: Kevin Hall Jr., Munster
- Third Base: Josh Adamczewski, Lake Central
- Shortstop: Drew Culbertson, Center Grove
- Outfield: Max Clark, Franklin; Gavin Collins, Northridge; Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe, North Central; Jack Brown, Fishers
Area honorable mention: Sam Bond, East Central; Brayden Rouse, East Central
Class 3A
- Pitchers: Mitchell Dean, Western; Alec Hershberger, Fairfield
- Catcher: Chance Bentley, Connersville
- First Base: Mitchell Dean, Western
- Second Base: JJ Oliver, Mishawaka Marian
- Third Base: Bryeen Hannah, John Glenn
- Shortstop: Mason Barth, Andrean
- Outfield: Jayce Lee, S.B. St. Joseph; Zachary Stawski, S.B. St. Joseph; Joe Chrapliwy, John Glenn
Area honorable mention: Charlie Schebler, Batesville; Braxton Myers, Connersville
Class 2A
- Pitchers: Owen Wanner, South Adams; Corbin Snyder, Eastern (Greentown); Clayton Weisheit, Forest Park; Kevin Corcoran Jr., Illiana Christian
- Catcher: Jake Dill, Cardinal Ritter; Logan Gibbs, Cascade
- First Base: Braxton Betancourt, Bluffton
- Second Base: Bradyn Douglas, Frankton
- Third Base: Jordan DeAtley, Southwestern (Hanover)
- Shortstop: Quinton Frasure, North Judson; Isaac VanderWoude, Illiana Christian
- Outfield: Andrew Wiggins, Heritage Christian; Chase Long, Delphi; Owen Imel, Lapel
Class A
- Pitchers: Camden LaFuze, Union City; Grant Kessler, Morristown
- Catcher: Mo Lloyd, Southwood
- First Base: Seth Wagler, Barr-Reeve
- Second Base: Levi Lester, Barr-Reeve
- Third Base: Brady Yeryar, Shakamak
- Shortstop: Drew Wlaker, Loogootee; Brent Sherrard, Bloomfield
- Outfield: Dylan Toler, Borden; Garrett Schmidt, Borden; Elliott Park, North Daviess
Area honorable mention: Devin Pate, South Decatur; Avery Seegers, South Decatur, Nolan Burkhart, North Decatur
