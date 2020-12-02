CONNERSVILLE – Batesville’s swim teams lost to the highly competitive Connersville Spartans in an away dual meet Tuesday evening.
“This meet has been a great competition for many of our swimmers over the last few years,” coach Greg McMullen said, “and this year was no exception. As an EIAC member, we’ll see them again in a few short weeks at our championship meet.”
The Bulldogs were missing over half of their boys but were still able to muster up some key swims throughout the night. Junior Derek VanSickle had an excellent meet, swimming lifetime bests in two events.
“While Derek stepped up, all of our boys swam at or better than previous season starts,” McMullen said. “And for the first meet of the year for them, we have a promising season ahead of us.”
The Lady Bulldogs came out with a strong effort as well, ultimately falling short in the team score, but broke through a few different barriers, including a few team members swimming events for the first time ever.
“Our job as coaches is to push each individual into getting better. We got better today,” McMullen said. “Our newest swimmers are proving to themselves they are capable of doing things now they didn’t know they’d be able to six weeks ago. I couldn’t be prouder of what they’re accomplishing in such a short timeframe.”
The Bulldogs will be in action twice more this week with meets at Centerville and Madison, Thursday and Saturday. Both meets will be live streamed for friends and family to watch.
TEAM SCORES
Girls: Connersville 106, Batesville 64
Boys: Connersville 100, Batesville 48
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS
Girls
• Paige Oldham - 50 free, second; 100 breast, second
• Claire Sunderman - 50 free, third
• Maria Lopez - 500 free, first; 100 back, second
• Ella Moster - 100 breast, third
• Ava Obermeyer - 500 free, third
• Lily Gellenbeck - 100 free, second
• Taylor Blanton - 100 free, third
Boys
• Sean Callahan - 500 free, first; 50 free, second
• Ben Moster - 100 breast, second; 200 free, third
• Ethan Brewer - 100 fly, first; 100 back second
• Derek VanSickle - 100 free, second; 100 breast, third
Personal records
Girls: Blanton 100 free; Gellenbeck 100 free; Moster 100 free, 100 breast, 50 free; Ella Dieterlen 50 free; Sunderman 50 free.
Boys: VanSickle, 50 free, 100 free; Callahan 50 back
Full results
Available on SwimCloud: https://www.swimcloud.com/results/184682/
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will be visit Centerville for a three-way meet Thursday along with Seton Catholic.
