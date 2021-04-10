SHELYBVILLE – Freshman Devin Pate threw seven shutout innings Friday for South Decatur.
However, the Cougars were unable to give him any offensive support, sending the game into extra innings.
Southwestern scored in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off 1-0 win. It was the second straight Mid-Hoosier Conference victory for the Spartans, who also won 9-2 the day before at South Decatur.
South Decatur managed one hit and had one error Friday.
Pate got a no decision, coming out after the seventh.
The Cougars (1-5) were slated to play South Ripley on Saturday. They’ll return home Tuesday, hosting Switzerland County (0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.