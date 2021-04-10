Avery to 1st

Third baseman Avery Seegers throws to first, while pitcher Ben Stier ducks down, to throw out a Southwestern player during Thursday's Mid-Hoosier Conference game. 

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

SHELYBVILLE – Freshman Devin Pate threw seven shutout innings Friday for South Decatur.

However, the Cougars were unable to give him any offensive support, sending the game into extra innings.

Southwestern scored in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off 1-0 win. It was the second straight Mid-Hoosier Conference victory for the Spartans, who also won 9-2 the day before at South Decatur.

South Decatur managed one hit and had one error Friday.

Pate got a no decision, coming out after the seventh.

The Cougars (1-5) were slated to play South Ripley on Saturday. They’ll return home Tuesday, hosting Switzerland County (0-1).

