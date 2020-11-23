BATESVILLE - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs played well defensively, but struggled to score the basketball during Friday’s home game. The end result was a 45-18 loss to the Seymour Lady Owls.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) held a small lead early, but could not get shots to fall as the game progressed. Seymour led 12-6 after the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Bulldogs for a third consecutive game. They finished with 32.
“I was pleased with the defensive effort, but we simply have to do a better job taking care of the basketball," head coach Bryan Helvie said. “We cannot afford to give the opposing team that many extra opportunities."
Batesville was led in scoring by Carley Pride with six points and Calley Kaiser with five. Kaiser also pulled down a team high seven rebounds, while Pride added two assists and two steals. Bre Wells also tied for the team high in steals with two.
JV plays hard in loss
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs battled a very aggressive Seymour junior varsity team Friday night. Although the Bulldogs matched the Owls’ intensity, their shots didn’t fall and Seymour took a 48-30 victory.
Claire Saner led the way for the Bulldogs with nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Kaylen Hinners contributed sixpoints and had three assists, while Madelyn Pohlman led the team in steals with five and had four points.
Rhea Miller also had a good night on the boards, pulling down seven with four points. Other scorers for Batesville were: Cora Deputy with four and Renee' Lecher with three.
Also playing some good minutes and tough on defense were Madison Wanstrath and Alyssa Nobbe.
“Although it’s not a mark in the ‘W’ column, we did not lack the effort and I am proud of how they play,” coach Lisa Gausman said. “They continue to work hard and we will improve some of the ‘little’ things.”
Batesville returns to action this weekend, hosting Jac-Cen-Del on Friday and traveling to Connersville on Saturday.
