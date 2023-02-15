SEYMOUR – After trailing Greensburg by two points at the half, the host Owls opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run and outscored the Pirates 20-7 in the third quarter en route to the 60-55 victory.
The Owls improve to 8-11. Greensburg drops to 15-5 on the season.
Seymour jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Jaylan Johnson opened the game with a traditional three point play. Johnson’s bucket capped the run and forced a Greensburg timeout.
The Pirates got on the board out of the timeout with a 3-pointer from Ki Dyer. Johnson took the ball to the bucket to give the Owls a 9-3 lead. Dyer then connected on a pair free throws and a 3-pointer to get the Pirates within one. Bradley Lutz added a pair from the charity stripe to put the Pirates on top for the first time in the game. A Joshua Rennekamp bucket gave Seymour a slim 11-10 lead after one quarter.
A bucket by Seymour’s Ethan Silcox opened the second quarter. Dyer continued to have the hot hand for the Pirates, hitting a pair of 3-pointers early in the quarter to put the Pirates in front 16-15.
The teams traded the lead before Addison Barnes-Pettit drained two free throws to put the Pirates in front 20-17. Greensburg took a 4-point lead late in the half on a Lutz 3-pointer, but another rebound bucket by Johnson cut the Seymour deficit to 23-21 at the half.
Just as they did in the first half, the Owls got off to a quick start. Four straight from Johnson was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Fritsch put the Owls on top 31-23. Following a Greensburg timeout, Dyer scored on an inbounds play to get the Pirates going in the third.
After a bucket by Johnson for Seymour, Dyer hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 33-28. A Johnson lay-up pushed the lead back to seven. A jumper by Michael Brooks and inside bucket by Johnson pushed the lead to 11 points.
A drive to the bucket by Seymour’s Seth Montgomery and a rebound bucket at the horn by Greensburg’s Lutz closed the third quarter with the Pirates trailing 41-30.
A drive by Greensburg’s Grainger Maxwell got the fourth quarter started. After a pair of free throws by Johnson, Jeter Edwards completed the traditional three point play to cut the deficit to 43-35.
Greensburg cut the deficit to 45-39 on four straight free throws by Dyer. With :23.7 on the clock, Jack McKinsey was fouled on a rebound put back and hit the free throw to cut the deficit to 59-55. The Pirates had a chance to close the gap late, but were not able to get the ball to fall as Seymour held on 60-55.
Dyer led the Pirates with 31 points. Lutz was next for Greensburg with nine points followed by McKinsey six, Edwards five, Addison Barnes-Pettit two and Maxwell two.
Johnson led Seymour with 24 points. Fritsch added 15 points.
The Pirates return to action at South Ripley (9-10) Saturday.
Rushville
The Lions hosted former HHC foe Delta to Memorial Gym Tuesday for Senior Night. The Eagles pulled away after a close first quarter to win 79-45.
Rushville drops to 4-17 on the season. Delta improves to (13-8).
Senior Dylan Thompson led the Lions with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Fellow senior Kameron Morton added eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
Nick Jarman finished with eight points and three rebounds. Quentin Cain had six points and two assists. Kane Thompson added six points and one rebound.
The Lions travel to Oldenburg (6-12) Saturday.
