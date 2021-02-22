OSGOOD – Thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers, Jac-Cen-Del knocked off Ripley County rival Milan 83-78 Saturday night.
The Eagles improved to 14-6 overall, while Milan dropped to 10-9.
JCD went 11-for-18 from behind the arc in the first half to take a 45-35 lead into the break. The Indians upped their pressure, causing five turnovers in the third quarter as they battled back to tie the game at 59 going into the fourth.
The Eagles were able to get a lead and hang on by hitting 10-of-11 from the charity stripe in the final period.
Scoring for the Eagles were Caleb Simon 19, Cameron Gehl 19, Will Neal 18, Wyatt Day 15, Christian Comer six and Damon Hughes six.
It was the second-most points the Eagles have scored this year, just one shy of the 84 they posted against Trinity Lutheran in December.
Up next
Jac-Cen-Del will finish up its season this week playing at Rising Sun Tuesday and hosting South Ripley on Friday.
The Eagles drew a bye in the Southwestern (Shelby) Sectional. They’ll play March 5 against the winner of Oldenburg and Morristown.
