The summer racing circuit (SIRC-IT) makes its first stop of the season at Rushville Saturday. The SIRC-IT is a series of six races run in southeastern Indiana which supports cross country programs at local schools.
The Lion's Pride 5K takes place Saturday. The start and finish line is at 1601 Sexton Street, Benjamin Rush Middle School in Rushville. The 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m.
Around 10 a.m., prior to awards, kids 9-and-under are invited to race a 200-meter dash in honor of the Rushville Bicentennial. The fastest Rush County School girl and boy will earn the title "Fastest Kid In Town" and win a bike to ride in the summer parades.
According to RCHS Coach Amy Tush, Greg and Carolyn Stuart coordinated this summer racing circuit for southeastern Indiana High School Cross Country teams. There are great prizes and a fun atmosphere unique to each race. All of this was created by the Stuart's in honor of their daughter Mackenzie. For more information, visit stuartroadracing.com.
The second stop on the circuit is at East Central July 9. The 5K run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Leon American Legion Post 464. The race ends at the American Legion.
Pre-registration (by July 2) is $15 without a T-shirt and $20 with a T-shirt. Race day registration is $20 without a T-shirt.
Age groups for men and women runners include Overall, 12-and-under, 13-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70-and-over.
Age groups for men and women walkers include Overall, 49-and-under and 50-and-over.
The top three in each age group earns an award.
The next four races are at South Dearborn July 16, at Franklin County on July 23, at Milan July 30 and at Batesville Aug 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.