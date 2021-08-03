NEW CASTLE – Modifieds, Street Stock/Thunder Cars, Stock Compacts, Crown Vics, Pro Compacts and Midwest Karting Association will be at Mt. Lawn Speedway on Sunday Aug. 8.
Modifieds will headline the evening’s activities just off the 48th running of the Raintree 100. The Mods have averaged more than 22 cars in all five events at the Lawn in 2021 and another full field is expected this Sunday.
Car counts in the other divisions have steadily increased over the summer as 18 Crown Vics and Stock Compacts qualified for their respective features.
The pit gate opens at 1 p.m. with practice and grandstand gates opening at 3 p.m. and racing getting underway at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $10 with children 8-and-under free.
Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W five miles west of New Castle.
Information provided.
