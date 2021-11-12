MORRISTOWN - The Lady Cougars traveled to conference foe Morristown on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a big lead and held off South Decatur 53-48.
After a slow start in the first quarter trailing 19-6, the Lady Cougar offense came alive in the second quarter. Mary Gasper knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to four points heading to the half.
In the second half, South continued to play well in their zone defense. Loryn Pate dropped in two 3-pointers as the teams traded baskets before South was able to grab the lead.
Ultimately, Morristown’s ability to knock in clutch free throws down the stretch assured the Lady Jackets' 5-point victory.
Pate led the way for the Lady Cougars with 16 points. Brook Somers Kiley Best were also in double figures with 11 points each. Gasper finished with six points. Kirsten Meece and Makayla Somers both had two points.
South finished 4-of-9 at the charity stripe while the Yellow Jackets were 10-of-15. The Lady Cougars had 13 turnovers. Morristown turned the ball over nine times.
The loss drops South to 1-2 (0-2) on the season heading to Friday's home game with Rising Sun.
The junior varsity Lady Cougars were tested for the first time this season and squeaked out a 38-34 win to improve to 3-0 (2-0). Makayla Puckett and Molly Eden led the JV Lady Cougars with eight points each.
