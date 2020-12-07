SHELBYVILLE – Batesville’s girls basketball team suffered a 56-39 loss Saturday at Shelbyville.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start and could not get caught up. Shelbyville scored 22 first-quarter points and led by 16 at the first break. The offensive struggles continued in the second quarter as the deficit grew to 34-9 at halftime.
The second half was much better for the Lady Bulldogs. Batesville outscored the Golden Bears 30-22 over the final 16 minutes.
After going scoreless in the first half, Makayla Granger scored 15 second-half points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Calley Kaiser was second on the team with seven points, while Catherine Raab finished with six. Bre Wells had a good game in the paint and led the team with nine rebounds.
Batesville fell to 1-4, while Shelbyville improved to 3-3.
JV action
It was a struggle to put points on the board kind of day for the JV squad. They lost to Shelbyville 25-17.
The Bulldogs got themselves in a hole in the first quarter, unable to get the ball to fall through the net a single time. As the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter they found themselves down 13-0. Although in the second quarter the Dogs only scored one basket, they also held the Bears to one and the halftime score was 15-2.
The second half was a little bit better, but they could not recover from their 13-0 deficit from the first quarter.
Claire Saner led the way with eight points and five rebounds. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Madelyn Pohlman with three and Rhea Mille, Cora Deputy and Emma Weiler with 2 each.
Up next
The ladies will hope to find their shots this week on their home court. They’ll host Hauser on Tuesday and Jac-Cen-Del on Thursday.
