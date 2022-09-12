OSGOOD - The Eagles played host to Rising Sun and picked up a 4-1 victory over the Shiners.
JCD keeper Ben Schoetmer had two saves in the game.
Caleb White led the Eagles' attack with two goals and eight shots on goal.
Evan Rinear had three shots on goal and one goal. CJ Kuhn added the other goal for the Eagles.
Luke Meyer added five shots on goal. Grant Rinear and Kayden Vatchet both had two shots on goal for JCD.
Greensburg
Class A No. 9 Switzerland County was the opponent for the Pirates on the local pitch Saturday. The Pacers scored a 6-0 victory over Greensburg.
According to Coach DeVolld, Greensburg was able to win the possession battle throughout the game, but the Pacers took advantage of their chances, netting three goals in each half.
Keeper Braylon Hahn recorded 15 saves for the Pirates while Cy Miller, Adam Underhill, Hunter Springmeyer, and John Robbins posted shots on goal. The loss drops the Pirates to 2-5-1 on the season.
BHS girls soccer
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Columbus East for varsity and junior varsity games.
The JV team tied the Lady Olympians 1-1 with Emma Miller scoring the only goal for the Lady Bulldogs.
In the varsity contest, Columbus East held off Batesville 2-0.
On Saturday, both the JV and varsity teams were victorious against Franklin County.
The JV team finished with a score of 6-0. Ella Carpenter and Emma Miller both had two goals. Ella Wolters and McKenzie Maple each had one goal.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs won by a score of 1-0. The game winning goal was finished by Maggie Weberding off of a beautiful cross from Emma Miller.
The varsity team is now 6-1.
