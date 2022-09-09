MORRISTOWN - The Rushville Lions soccer team traveled to Morristown Thursday and were stung by the Yellow Jackets 3-0.
The first half saw even play with scoring opportunities for both teams. Junior Nathan Dora and sophomores Connor Hodson and Jose Leon all had shots on goal for the Lions, but were unable to get the ball past the Yellow Jackets' goal keeper. The scored remained 0-0 at the half.
The second half saw Morristown play their offsides trap defensively catching Rushville offsides multiple times. Morristown took advantage of Rushville’s turnovers leading to three goals in the second half.
Coach Wagner said, “We played well tonight and attacked the weaknesses in Morristown’s defense. A couple of missed scoring opportunities in the first half caused a different outcome than we would like, but we attacked where are needed to and will take that into the next game.”
The Lions return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosting the Connersville Spartans. The Lions and Lady Lions will be both be at home Monday night as they take on the Knightstown Panthers at 5 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m.(boys). Rush County Optimist Soccer along with the Rush County Youth Soccer players will be announced between games.
This will also be the second annual Suicide Prevention Game for the Lady Lions. Fans who wear purple or the fundraiser T-shirts sold earlier this season will get a chance to be entered into a $50 Pizza King gift card giveaway.
Proceeds raised will be donated to the Zora Allstatter Memorial Scholarship. Allstatter was a Union County soccer player. Several former and current Lady Lion soccer players played with her. She took her life in February of 2021, just before her senior year. Allstatter was a talented, smart and kind human who was loved unconditionally by all who knew her. The Lady Lion soccer team has chosen to continue Allstatter's legacy by providing resources and awareness to a epidemic of mental health crisis.
Allstatter's mother, Michelle, as well as a member from SPARC will speak before the game and during half time of the girls game about the mission in preventing deaths by suicide. We would love for the community to come out and support our cause. Donations can be brought to the game and placed in collection buckets.
JCD
On the road at Switzerland County, Jac-Cen-Del suffered a 4-0 loss to the Pacers.
Luke Meyer and Caleb White led the Eagles with three shots on goal each. Grant Rinear added two shots on goal. Evan Rinear and Kayden Vatchet both had one shot on goal.
