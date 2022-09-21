RISING SUN - Jac-Cen-Del's soccer team made the trip to Rising Sun to take on the Shiners. Behind three goals from Caleb White, JCD knocked off the Shiners 4-1.
White finished with three goals on eight shots on goal.
JCD's other goal came from Clark Dwenger.
Luke Meyer added three shots on goal for the Eagles. Grant Rinear had two shots on goal and Evan Rinear added one shot on goal.
JCD keeper Ben Schoetmer finished with five saves.
Greensburg
CONNERSVILLE - The Spartans hosted Greensburg for soccer action and a celebration of Senior Night. Connersville knocked off the Pirates 9-0.
According to Coach DeVolld, a few mistakes by the Pirates led to early goals for Connersville in the first half. The Spartans took a 6-0 lead to the half and added three goals in the second half to seal the conference win.
Greensburg keeper Braylon Hahn registered 14 saves. The loss drops the Pirates to 5-6-1 (2-2 in EIAC).
