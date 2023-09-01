MUNCIE - The Lady Lions soccer team returned from Muncie with a tough road loss at Muncie Central 2-1.
The lone goal scored for Rushville was from sophomore Carly Senour. Senour led the Lady Lions in shots on goal with five. Other shots on goal by Rushville came from junior Railyn Combs (3), freshman McKenna Norris (2), freshman Alayna Miller (1) and junior Kelley Stanley (1).
The Lady Lions defensive line held the Bearcats for nine offside calls. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had 15 saves for Rushville.
The Lady Lions play Tuesday at home for the 3rd Annual SPARC (Suicide Prevention & Awareness Rush County) benefit game. Fans can join Rushville at 5:15 p.m. for guest speaker Drew Hahn from SPARC.
Kick off will be at 5:30 p.m. During halftime, guest Michelle Allstatter will speak. Proceeds raised at this game will benefit SPARC and the Zora Allstatter Memorial Scholarship.
Oldenburg 3, Pirates 0
GREENSBURG - The Greensburg boys soccer team faced their second consecutive ranked opponent Thursday and fell to Class A No. 2 Oldenburg Academy 3-0.
Greensburg started the game off strong holding 63 percent possession against the Twisters for the game's first 15 minutes. The teams battled throughout the first half, but the first 40 minutes ended 0-0.
The second half went all Oldenburg's way as all three of their goals came after the break. The Pirates had shots on goal from several different players, but none were able to find the back of the net.
The Pirates are now 2-4 (0-1 EIAC) on the season.
Madison 6, Lady Pirates 1
MADISON - The Greensburg girls soccer team traveled to Madison Thursday and were defeated 6-1.
The Lady Cubs scored in the first minute of the match. The score remained 1-0 until five minutes remained in the first half, when Greensburg junior Genevieve Smith found the net on an assist from freshman Izzy Taylor.
Just before half, the Lady Cubs scored again, sending the match to half at 2-1.
The second half found the Lady Pirates struggling to possess the ball. Greensburg could not find any match for the additional four goals the Lady Cubs scored in the second half. The Lady Pirates did not manage any shots on goal in the second half.
Sophomore keeper Madeline Shrader saw 22 shots on goal for the game.
